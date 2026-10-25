Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana ruled out of WI Tests: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies due to a labrum tear. The injury also puts his participation in the South Africa tour, scheduled for November, in jeopardy. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official confirmed the diagnosis after Rana was recently examined in Australia for his discomfort.
Recovery journey
Injection received; rehabilitation process started
Prior to this, Rana was thought to be suffering from weakness in his back and pelvic region. However, after being thoroughly examined, it was revealed that he had a labrum tear.
The BCB official said, "He has already been given an injection in Australia and he has started his rehabilitation program."
The pacer is expected to resume bowling by Friday (October 30).
Future prospects
Uncertainty looms over his availability for South Africa Tests
The BCB official, who is closely monitoring Rana's recovery, isn't sure if the pacer will be fit in time for the first Test in South Africa.
His availability for the second match will depend on how quickly he heals.
If he doesn't recover in time, Rana could make his return to competitive cricket during a white-ball series against South Africa.
Notably, the 24-year-old Rana boasts 38 wickets across 12 Tests at 36.84.
Setback
Rana's history of injuries
This isn't the first time Rana has faced a major injury.
He was previously ruled out due to a grade-two side strain during Bangladesh's Zimbabwe tour in July. The injury had kept him away from the Australia tour, Asian Games, and a one-off Test against Afghanistan.
While rehabilitating from that injury, he suffered another glute injury, which kept him out of a tri-series in the UAE with Afghanistan and Zimbabwe.