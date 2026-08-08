Rashid Khan has recorded six-plus wicket-hauls in these ODI matches 

Rashid is also the only Afghan bowler to have taken seven wickets in an ODI match.

He achieved the feat by giving away just 18 runs in his 8.4 overs against West Indies in the 2017 Gros Islet match.

The spinner's stellar performance helped Afghanistan bundle out the Caribbean team for just 149 runs after posting a total of 212/6.

Rashid's 7/18 are still the fourth-best bowling figures in ODI history.