Rashid Khan has recorded six-plus wicket-hauls in these ODI matches
What's the story
Team Afghanistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series against Ireland after a convincing 92-run win in the second match. The game, played at Bready Cricket Club, was interrupted by rain. However, Rashid Khan's stellar six-wicket haul ensured Afghanistan's victory as Ireland were bowled out for 207 while chasing a target of 300 runs. On this note, we look at the instances of Rashid claiming six or more wickets in an ODI match.
#3
6/34 vs Ireland, 2026
Rashid was on a roll in the aforementioned match.
He took six wickets for just 34 runs in his 7.4 overs.
The spinner started his wicket-taking spree by ending a second-wicket partnership worth 72 runs, trapping Andrew Balbirnie (36).
Other recognized batters who fell to Rashid included Harry Tector (5), Curtis Campher (23), and Benjamin Calitz (27).
His heroics meant Ireland went from 198/5 to 207/10.
#2
7/18 vs West Indies, 2017
Rashid is also the only Afghan bowler to have taken seven wickets in an ODI match.
He achieved the feat by giving away just 18 runs in his 8.4 overs against West Indies in the 2017 Gros Islet match.
The spinner's stellar performance helped Afghanistan bundle out the Caribbean team for just 149 runs after posting a total of 212/6.
Rashid's 7/18 are still the fourth-best bowling figures in ODI history.
#1
6/43 vs Ireland, 2017
Rashid's maiden ODI six-fer also came against Ireland, back in early 2017.
Chasing 339 in Greater Noida, the Irish team was cruising at 173/1 when Rashid trapped the well-set Paul Stirling (95).
Ireland lost regular wickets thereafter and were folded for 304 in 47.3 overs.
Rashid, who was sensational in the middle overs, returned with 6/43 across 9.3 overs.