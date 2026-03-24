11 seats reserved: RCB pay tribute to stampede victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) CEO Rajesh Menon has announced that 11 seats at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be permanently kept empty during all domestic and international matches in the future. The move is a tribute to the lives lost in the fatal stampede outside the venue following RCB's IPL title win last year. Menon also revealed that all RCB players will wear jersey No. 11 during the practice matches throughout the season.

Tribute details Players will wear jersey No. 11 during practice Ahead of the 2026 season, Menon said, "In memory of the 11 fans who we lost on June 4, the players will be wearing jersey number 11 for the practice." He added that all players will have jersey No. 11 during practice sessions and before matches. The CEO also confirmed that a black armband will be worn by them on match day as part of this tribute.

Permanent tribute Permanent seats may be kept empty Menon also revealed that 11 seats at Chinnaswamy Stadium will be kept empty forever, as a permanent tribute to the fans who lost their lives. He said, "We are also looking at having 11 permanent seats empty in Chinnaswamy Stadium forever. This is for the 11 fans who will be with us forever." Separately, precautionary measures and safety steps are being taken this season.

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Memorial plans Memorial plaque placed in the stadium Separately, RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) have placed a memorial plaque in memory of the stampede victims. According to The Times of India, the plaque has been placed at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium inner entrance. KSCA president Venkatesh Prasad confirmed this development but did not disclose information about the plans to reserve seats.

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Information Silence to be observed Furthermore, ahead of every match, a minute's silence will be observed at the stadium with the names of the victims displayed inside. This is part of RCB and KSCA's effort to honor their memory.