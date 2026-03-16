IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium officially cleared to host matches
What's the story
Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been officially cleared to host matches for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwar approved the same after a government-appointed Expert Committee inspected the venue on Friday. The committee's review included structural compliance checks and crowd control measures around the stadium. Notably, the stadium was under fire due to the horrific stampede during RCB's title-winning celebrations on June 4, 2025.
Upcoming matches
First match, playoff, and final in Bengaluru
As reported earlier, the IPL 2026 opener will be hosted by the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue will also host a playoff game and the final, following the tradition of defending champions hosting title clashes. Notably, RCB will play five of their seven home games at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium will host the remaining two fixtures.
Safety preparations
Full capacity approved for Chinnaswamy Stadium
The stadium was cleared to host the IPL 2026 matches following a meeting between officials from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB, as well as the members of the expert committee led by G Maheshwar Rao. KSCA Vice President Sujith Somasundar revealed that the expert committee has recommended creating public awareness about new safety arrangements at Chinnaswamy Stadium through a strong social media campaign. Somasundar also confirmed that the stadium has been cleared to host matches at full capacity.
Measures
Measures to counter overcrowding
As mentioned, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was earlier stripped of several marquee games after the June 4 stampede incident that resulted in the demise of 11 people. To counter overcrowding around the venue this time, the authorities will offer QR-coded tickets for the matches. According to ESPNcricinfo, the KSCA has also increased the number of entry points by adding six new gates around the stadium. Moreover, RCB have also engaged with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) to ease travel.