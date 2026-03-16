IPL 2026: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium officially cleared to host matches

Bengaluru's iconic ﻿M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been officially cleared to host matches for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwar approved the same after a government-appointed Expert Committee inspected the venue on Friday. The committee's review included structural compliance checks and crowd control measures around the stadium. Notably, the stadium was under fire due to the horrific stampede during RCB's title-winning celebrations on June 4, 2025.

Upcoming matches First match, playoff, and final in Bengaluru As reported earlier, the IPL 2026 opener will be hosted by the Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The venue will also host a playoff game and the final, following the tradition of defending champions hosting title clashes. Notably, RCB will play five of their seven home games at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium will host the remaining two fixtures.

Safety preparations Full capacity approved for Chinnaswamy Stadium The stadium was cleared to host the IPL 2026 matches following a meeting between officials from Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and RCB, as well as the members of the expert committee led by G Maheshwar Rao. KSCA Vice President Sujith Somasundar revealed that the expert committee has recommended creating public awareness about new safety arrangements at Chinnaswamy Stadium through a strong social media campaign. Somasundar also confirmed that the stadium has been cleared to host matches at full capacity.

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