IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Apr 28, 2021, 04:04 pm

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The second game of Thursday's double-header is scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While DC recently lost the final-ball thriller to Royal Challengers Bangalore, KKR made a comeback after a string of defeats.

Here is the preview.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head record

Kolkata have dominated the head-to-head meetings against Delhi Capitals in the IPL so far.

In 26 games, KKR have managed to win 14 matches with a win percentage of 53.85.

On the other hand, Delhi have earned 11 victories against KKR (win percentage: 42.31). One match was washed out.

Notably, Delhi have won four out of six matches against KKR since 2018.

Performers

Here are the top performers

KKR batsman Dinesh Karthik has aggregated 439 runs from 18 games at a strike rate of 140.26 against Delhi.

In the bowling segment, Sunil Narine has accounted for 17 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/13.

Against Kolkata, Shikhar Dhawan owns 688 runs at 28.66, while Amit Mishra has scalped 17 wickets with a match best haul of 3/14.

Battles

The key battles to watch out for

Shikhar has managed to score 62 runs off 52 balls against Narine, while Narine has dismissed him twice.

Interestingly, Steve Smith has been dismissed twice by his Australian team-mate Pat Cummins in a space of nine balls.

The explosive Andre Russell loves facing Kagiso Rabada.

He has smashed him for 41 runs (16 balls), while Rabada has dismissed Russell once.

Stats

A look at the interesting stats

Russell usually becomes a nightmare for the bowlers at the death.

However, against Delhi Capitals, he becomes more dangerous in the middle overs (7-15).

The Caribbean all-rounder owns a strike-rate of 203.17 against them in this phase.

Besides, Shubman Gill hasn't among runs in the ongoing season.

His last five scores read as - 9, 11, 0, 21, and 33.