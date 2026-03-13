IPL 2026: Presenting the best playing XI of MI

As the cricketing world gears up for IPL 2026 , fans are eager to see how the Mumbai Indians will shape their squad. The franchise has always been a powerhouse in the tournament, and this year is no different. With a blend of seasoned players and emerging talents, MI's probable XI looks formidable. On this note, we decode the best playing XI of the five-time champions for the 2026 season.

Opening duo Rohit and de Kock to open for MI The second-highest run-getter in IPL history, Rohit Sharma will be the primary anchor at the top. His experience and ability to dominate the powerplay overs make him an invaluable asset. MI will have a toss-up between South African wicket-keepers Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton for Rohit's opening partner. Though Rickelton's recent T20 returns are impressive, de Kock is a proven IPL stater and should get the nod for at least initial matches. He would also take the gloves.

Middle order SKY and Tilak Varma will bolster MI's middle order Suryakumar Yadav, the Player-of-the-Tournament of IPL 2025, recently led India to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. His presence at No. 3 makes this batting order even more destructive. Youngster Tilak Varma has also established himself as a key player for MI with his adaptability to either stabilize or accelerate innings in the middle overs. The presence of two left-handers and two right-handers in the top four will also present an additional challenge for the opposition bowlers.

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All-round prowess Hardik, Jacks will ace all-rounder duties for MI Hardik Pandya will continue to lead MI's all-rounder department with his explosive finishing and fast bowling in the middle overs. His ability to provide balance to the team is crucial. Will Jacks, who won four Player-of-the-Match awards at the 2026 T20 WC, is another key player who can take on any bowling attack during death overs while also providing an extra spin option.

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Team composition Naman Dhir is next in the line-up Local talent Naman Dhir has earned his place in the squad with consistent domestic performances. He adds depth to batting and can bowl handy off-spin. New Zealand's ODI and T20I captain Mitchell Santner can choke the run flow with his left-arm spin. He can also contribute well with the bat in the end overs. Hence, MI will have a long tail in the upcoming season.

Bowling duo Boult, Bumrah will lead MI's bowling attack In Jasprit Bumrah, MI have arguably the best T20 bowler of this generation. If that's not enough, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult are among the most-successful new-ball pacers in IPL history. These fast bowlers will form arguably the best three-man pace attack in this tournament. Impact Player options could include pace-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur or leg-spinner Mayank Markande, depending on the match and pitch conditions.