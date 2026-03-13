IPL 2026: Analyzing the squad of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians (MI) , one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, have assembled a formidable squad for the 2026 seasom. The team, captained by Hardik Pandya , has retained a strong core while bringing in new players through trades and auctions. With veterans like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, as well as young talents in their ranks, MI aim to clinch their sixth IPL title. Here we decode their squad.

Team composition Batting department laced with formidable names The MI squad for IPL 2026 is a mix of experience and youth. The batting department features stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, and Tilak Varma. In Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, and Quinton de Kock, the team has some proven wicket-keepers as well. Besides Minz and Rohit, all the aforementioned players featured in the recent T20 World Cup and did pretty well.

All-rounders No derth for quality all-rounders MI are also laced with several stars who can contribute across all three departments. The likes of skipper Pandya , Corbin Bosch, and Shardul Thakur are the prominent pace-bowling all-rounders in the team. Spin-bowling all-rounders Mitchell Santner and Will Jacks are the spin-bowling all-rounders. These names just don't add depth to the line-up but also allow the leadership group to make changes as per the track conditions.

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Bowlers Bumrah to lead the pace attack In Jasprit Bumrah, MI have arguably the best T20 bowler of this generation. If that's not enough, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult are among the most-successful new-ball pacers in IPL history. Left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar, who impressed in the last IPL season, can be a solid back-up. Besides Santner and Jacks, specialist spinners like Mayank Markande and Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar can also be lethal in middle overs.

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Team lineup A look at MI's best playing XI A look at MI's best XI for IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton/Quinton de Kock, (wk) Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. Impact player: Shardul Thakur/Mayank Markande. Impact Player options could include Shardul Thakur or Mayank Markande, depending on the match and pitch conditions.