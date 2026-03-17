IPL 2026: Can Gill's Gujarat Titans clinch their second title?

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, having made it to the playoffs in three of their four previous appearances. While they secured the title in their maiden season in 2022, the following season saw them finish as runners-up. With a purse of ₹12.90 crore for the mini-auction, GT made some strategic signings to strengthen their squad. On this note, let's analyze their squad for IPL 2026.

Player acquisitions GT bolster their squad with Banton, Wood The Titans have made some strategic signings, including English cricketers Tom Banton and Luke Wood. Banton is a good backup for Jos Buttler, while Wood's swing bowling could complement Mohammed Siraj's pace. Rajasthan pacer Ashok Sharma, who was touching the 150 kph mark during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, is another exciting addition to the squad.

Team analysis Continuity in the squad a major strength The continuity in the squad from IPL 2025 is a major strength for the Titans. The top order, comprising skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, looks solid. However, the middle order remains a concern with Sherfane Rutherford's trade to Mumbai Indians ahead of the mini-auction. Glenn Phillips or Tom Banton could fill this role but consistency may be an issue.

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Lower order Some prominent all-rounders in the team Washington Sundar, who is likely to bat at four, will have a chance to showcase his all-round prowess in T20 cricket. Leg-spinning all-rounder Rahul Tewatia has been GT's ace finisher in the previous seasons. Phillips can also contribute across all departments. Shahrukh Khan, who has blown hot and cold in the IPL, can also contribute with his spin bowling. In Jason Holder, GT have a quality pace-bowling all-rounder as well.

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Bowling line-up Rashid, Rabada to lead the bowling attack The spin department will be led by Rashid Khan, who boasts the most wickets in T20 history. He will be supported by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who claimed 19 wickets last season. The fast-bowling department will be spearheaded by Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj. Prasidh Krishna, who won the Purple Cap last season, should also make it to the best XI. In Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, and Ashok Sharma, GT also have some solid back-ups in the pace-bowling department.

Future prospects Potential threats for GT Rashid Khan's form has been a concern in the last two seasons. His economy rate was a disappointing 9.35 in IPL 2025, with just nine wickets from 15 matches. The team is also over-reliant on the prominent names, which could be a potential threat if they fail to perform or get injured during the tournament.