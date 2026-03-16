IPL 2026: Can Punjab Kings end their trophy drought?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season is just weeks away, and all eyes are on the Punjab Kings. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer , the team had a stellar run in IPL 2025. After finishing at the top of the table, PBKS even made it to the finals. However, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash. Here we analyze the squad of PBKS for the 2026 edition.

Team composition Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2026 PBKS have retained their core group, barring Josh Inglis. At the auction table, the team made some smart buys in Australians Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis. PBKS squad for IPL 2026: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Connolly, Connolly, Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Team strengths PBKS once again have a formidable batting line-up The 2025 season was a fruitful one for the Punjab Kings opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. Captain Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, and Marcus Stoinis should be the other names in the team's first-choice top six. Notably, the team's batting line-up is full of Indian talent with only one overseas player in their best top six.

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Team versatility Abundance of all-rounders and quality pacers Captain Iyer has a plethora of all-round options at his disposal, allowing them to bat deep. Quality Azmatullah finishers like Omarzai and Marco Jansen are slotted in at seven and eight. The pace attack led by Arshdeep Singh boasts proven international quality with Arshdeep, Jansen, and Lockie Ferguson capable of bowling in any phase of play depending on the venue and opposition. In Yuzvendra Chahal, PBKS boast the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

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Team challenges What are the challenges? Despite having experienced players like Iyer, Arshdeep, and Yuzvendra Chahal, the Punjab Kings have an inexperienced Indian core. Three of their batters in the best top six are uncapped. They also lack a quality frontline spinner to potentially replace Chahal if needed. Though Harpreet Brar is a potent option in this regard, he has not been a formidable wicket-taker in IPL.