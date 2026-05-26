Arshdeep deletes 200-plus Instagram posts, including viral reel with Kohli
What's the story
Indian and Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has left fans puzzled by deleting over 200 posts from his Instagram account. The move also included his popular Champions Trophy 2025 reel with Virat Kohli, which had garnered over 150 million views. The sudden change in Arshdeep's social media presence has led to speculation about a possible personal reset or rebranding exercise. Notably, Arshdeep had a tough IPL 2026 campaign with the ball.
Content overview
Remaining content on Arshdeep's account
Despite the recent deletions, Arshdeep's Instagram account still has a lot of content. His remaining posts are mostly family pictures, cricket milestones, and brand promotions. The account also has PBKS (Punjab Kings) mentioned in his bio. This shows that even after the changes, Arshdeep is still connected to his professional life as a cricketer and brand ambassador for various companies.
Controversies
Arshdeep faced backlash for racial comment
The social media activity comes after Arshdeep faced several controversies during IPL 2026. He was criticized for allegedly making a racial comment against teammate Tilak Varma before Punjab Kings's match against Mumbai Indians. Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan had also reacted strongly to the incident, calling for Arshdeep to be banned this season and paid on a pro-rata basis.
Fan interaction
Angry exchange with fan
After Punjab Kings's defeat to Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep had an angry exchange with a fan on Snapchat. He was also criticized for another viral Snapchat story involving teammate Priyansh Arya. On the field, IPL 2026 was disappointing for Arshdeep as he managed only 14 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate above 10.