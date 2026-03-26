IPL 2026: Why BCCI will skip the opening ceremony

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that it will not hold an opening ceremony for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . The decision comes as a mark of respect for the 11 people who lost their lives in the fatal stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 last year. Instead, the IPL governing council is planning a grand closing ceremony on May 31.

Context Why does this story matter? The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium was earlier under fire due to the lives lost in the fatal stampede outside the venue following RCB's IPL 2025 title win. After being stripped of major matches throughout 2025, the venue has been officially cleared for the IPL by Karnataka's Home Minister G. Parameshwar. Royal Challengers Bengaluru CEO Rajesh Menon recently announced that 11 seats at the venue will be permanently kept empty during all domestic and international matches in the future.

Official stance BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the decision BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently confirmed the decision, saying, "Due to last year's tragic incident on June 4 last year, there will be no formal function on the day of the start of IPL-2026 (in Bengaluru)." He added that "The BCCI is not organizing any cultural or entertainment show at the start of IPL-19 as a mark of respect to the departed souls due to that tragedy on June 4, 2025."

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Match schedule First match to be played in Bengaluru The IPL 2026 season will begin with the blockbuster clash between defending champions RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 28. Last year, Kolkata's Eden Gardens hosted the opening ceremony with performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and Disha Patani.

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