IPL playoff scenario: Do PBKS need to rely on others? 

The Indian Premier League 2026 has taken a surprising turn with Punjab Kings 's recent defeat to Mumbai Indians. The loss has put their playoff chances in jeopardy and opened up the race for the final spot. Notably, PBKS have now lost five games on the bounce after winning each of their first six concluded games. They are currently fourth in the standings with 13 points from 12 matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.355. Let's decode their playoff scenario.

Top contenders RCB, GT, and SRH With 16 points from 12 games each, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the league leaders and second-placed teams, need just one more win to secure their playoff spots. Sunrisers Hyderabad are third in the standings as they boast 14 points from 12 matches. Hence, the fate of these three sides is largely in their own hands.

Dark horse What about PBKS? Meanwhile, Punjab Kings's five-match losing streak has left them on the outside looking in with a slimmer chance of qualifying than Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals. With only two games left in the season, Punjab Kings must win both to reach 17 points. However, this may not be enough, as four teams could still reach 18 points if results go their way.

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Qualification scenario PBKS rely on CSK and RR PBKS now heavily rely on CSK and RR, who have recorded 12 points from 11 games each. Both teams can reach 18 points if they win each of their last three games. Hence, in order to go through alongside the current top-three sides, Shreyas Iyer's team needs both CSK and RR to lose at least one of their games. Meanwhile, PBKS's remaining matches are against RCB on May 17 (Dharamsala) and Lucknow Super Giants on May 23 (Lucknow).

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