IPL 2026: Top CSK players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, will enter the 2026 edition with a revamped approach. The move from experience to youth was evident during the mini-auction, where they went all out for fresh talent. The Yellow Army secured their future by trading in Sanju Samson . Have a look at the top CSK players to watch out for.

#1 CSK welcome Sanju Samson In what was hailed as a historic deal, CSK traded in Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Samson is coming off a title-winning ICC T20 World Cup campaign, where he was the Player of the Tournament. The former RR skipper is now set to open the innings after a record-breaking run. He will form a lethal top order, comprising Ayush Mhatre and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

#2 MS Dhoni's last dance? CSK's top and middle order looks set, but there are doubts over MS Dhoni's spot in the XI. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently informed that Dhoni will play all matches, but there is uncertainty about his exact role. In the last few years, Dhoni has cleverly evaded the question surrounding his retirement. However, with him nearing 45 and playing mainly as a mentor, the impending season could truly be his last.

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#3 New kids on the block CSK entered the IPL 2026 auction with the second-biggest purse (₹43.40 crore). They spent 28.40 crore only to sign the uncapped Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma (₹14.20 crore each). Prashant, the 20-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh, has played only nine professional T20s. The left-arm spinner owns 12 wickets and a batting strike rate of 167.16. And Rajasthan's 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Kartik has a batting strike rate of 162.92 after 12 T20s (50s: 2).

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