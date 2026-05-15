IPL 2026: CSK, RCB sign mid-season replacements for injured players

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have signed mid-season replacements for the ongoing IPL 2026 season. The decision comes after the injuries of key pacers Khaleel Ahmed and Nuwan Thushara. CSK have signed domestic medium-pacer Kuldip Yadav for ₹30 lakh, while RCB have roped in experienced English fast bowler Richard Gleeson for a whopping ₹1.6 crore.

Player profile Kuldip to join CSK, Gleeson roped in by RCB Kuldip, a domestic medium-pacer, made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2021. He has played only three T20 matches so far, all in the IPL, but CSK hope to use his skills as a vital squad option. On the other hand, Richard Gleeson brings a wealth of international and franchise experience to RCB. The English speedster has played six T20I games for his country, taking nine wickets.

Past participation Gleeson's previous IPL experience will help RCB Gleeson is no stranger to the high-pressure environment of IPL. He has previously played for CSK and Mumbai Indians in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, playing two matches for Chennai and one for Mumbai. His international experience will be a huge asset to RCB as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the tournament's business end. The England pacer has overall taken 170 wickets in 145 T20 matches at an economy of 8.18.

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Injury impact Khaleel's injury forces CSK to look for replacement CSK were forced to look for a replacement after their star left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed was ruled out. He suffered a serious quadriceps injury during the team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. The injury occurred at a crucial stage of the game and has since been revealed that Khaleel will need an extensive rehabilitation period, dealing a major blow to CSK who depended on him for early breakthroughs.

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