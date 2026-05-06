IPL 2026: Can resurgent Chennai Super Kings reach playoffs?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have rekindled their hopes of making it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoffs with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. The win, which came at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, has changed the playoff dynamics for both teams. CSK's spin attack, led by Akeal Hosein, restricted DC to a modest score of 155/7. The Yellow Army chased it down on the back of Sanju Samson's remarkable knock.

Berth CSK eye playoff berth CSK started the season on a low note, losing their first three games. Perpetual injuries further marred their campaign. However, the Yellow Army have won three of their last four games, breaking out of the bottom two. With two of their remaining four matches against struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), CSK now have a realistic chance to make a late surge toward playoff qualification.

Standing analysis Decoding CSK's path to playoffs As of now, CSK have played 10 matches, winning five and losing five. They are currently placed sixth on the points table with 10 points and a Net Run Rate of +0.151. With four more games, CSK can earn up to eight more points. To qualify for the playoffs, teams usually need at least 14 points (seven wins). However, in some seasons, like 2019, teams have qualified with as few as 12 points.

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Performance How CSK have fared this season CSK's batting looks more stable with an in-form Samson anchoring the innings. With an unbeaten 87 against DC, he completed his third 50-plus score of the season. Even the other CSK batters have started contributing, including captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. In Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad, the Yellow Army has two potent spinners who can outfox any opposition. While CSK still await MS Dhoni's return, fast-bowling remains a grey area.

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