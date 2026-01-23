IPL 2026: Prashant Veer, CSK's ₹14.2 crore recruit, suffers injury

Uttar Pradesh's rising star and Chennai Super Kings uncapped sensation, Prashant Veer, has sustained a shoulder injury while playing in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy . The incident occurred during the ongoing match between his team and Jharkhand in Lucknow. This unfortunate development could potentially jeopardize the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder's debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with CSK. Here are further details.

Incident report Injury details and immediate medical response The injury occurred on Day 1 of the sixth round match, when Veer was fielding at mid-off. The 20-year-old dived to his right to stop a shot from Jharkhand's Shikhar Mohan but landed awkwardly on his right shoulder. Despite receiving on-field treatment from the physio, nothing positive could be drawn and he was immediately taken off the field for further medical attention.

Injury prognosis Medical assessment and potential recovery time Upon his return, Veer's right arm was seen in a sling, indicating that the injury might be worse than initially thought. Early medical assessments suggest a Grade-2 shoulder tear, which could keep him out of action for at least three weeks. This raises questions about his availability for the start of IPL 2026 season.

IPL history Veer's IPL journey and CSK's investment Veer became the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history when CSK bought him for a whopping ₹14.20 crore at the mini-auction ahead of the upcoming season. The record is shared between him and Kartik Sharma, who was also picked by the five-time champions at the same price. The injury comes as a major blow not just for Uttar Pradesh in their ongoing domestic season but also for CSK as they prepare for IPL 2026.

