IPL 2026: CSK buy uncapped Prashant Veer for ₹14.2 crore
What's the story
20-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Prashant Veer has bagged his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. Chennai Super Kings dished out a massive ₹14.2 crore for him in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. With this deal, Veer became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL auction history. He is likely to be groomed as the long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja. Here are further details.
Stats
Veer has just nine T20s under his belt
Veer, who is in the early days of his career, has played just nine T20 matches so far. He has taken 12 wickets in these matches at a fine economy of 6.45. The dasher has also tallied 112 runs in these games at a fine strike rate of 167.16. The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer has also played a couple of First-Class games.
DYK
Joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history
As mentioned, Veer became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. His ₹14.2 crore deal went past Avesh Khan, who was bought for ₹10 crore by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2022. Meanwhile, minutes after buying Veer, CSK bought another uncapped player, Kartik Sharma, for exactly ₹14.2 crore. Hence, Veer and Kartik now share the top spot on this list.