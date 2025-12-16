IPL 2026: CSK buy uncapped Prashant Veer for ₹14.2 crore 

Stats

Veer has just nine T20s under his belt

Veer, who is in the early days of his career, has played just nine T20 matches so far. He has taken 12 wickets in these matches at a fine economy of 6.45. The dasher has also tallied 112 runs in these games at a fine strike rate of 167.16. The Uttar Pradesh-based cricketer has also played a couple of First-Class games.