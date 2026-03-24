IPL 2026: SRH sign England's David Payne as Edwards replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed England's David Payne as a replacement for the injured Jack Edwards in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The left-arm seamer will join SRH for ₹1.5 crore. Payne, who has played one ODI for England, has vast experience in T20 cricket with 233 matches under his belt and an impressive tally of 304 wickets at an average of 21.16.

Career highlights Payne has vast T20 experience Payne is Gloucestershire's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He was also the highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 Blast, claiming 33 wickets in 17 innings. Apart from his stint with Gloucestershire, he has also played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred tournament and won the BBL title with Perth Scorchers and had a stint with Adelaide Strikers.

Information Dream run in BBL 2025-26 Payne has been awarded for his stellar run in the 2025-26 BBL for Perth Scorchers. He claimed 11 wickets from just six games at an economy of 6.47. His average was a sensational 13.54. Overall, he owns 33 BBL scalps at 18.96 (ER: 7.95).

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