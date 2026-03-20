IPL 2026: SRH all-rounder ruled out with foot injury

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season due to a foot injury. The 25-year-old was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹3 crore during the IPL auction. He was the only uncapped overseas player to be signed at the 2026 bidding event. Here are further details.

Career highlights Edwards's T20 career stats Edwards made his T20I debut for Australia against Pakistan in January 2026. He has played just one match so far, scoring five runs. In his T20 career, the 25-year-old has played 77 matches and 57 innings, scoring a total of 853 runs at 16.09 while taking 52 wickets at 23.84. His absence will be felt by SRH as they also miss their regular skipper Pat Cummins due to injury.

Leadership change Ishan Kishan to lead SRH With Cummins still recovering from a lumbar stress injury, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named the stand-in skipper for SRH. This is a major leadership change for the franchise as they gear up for their opening match of IPL 2026 against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 28.

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