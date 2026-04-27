DC record lowest-ever Powerplay score in IPL history: Key stats

In an unexpected turn of events, Delhi Capitals (DC) have set a new record for the lowest-ever Powerplay score in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. DC, being invited to bat by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, were rocked early by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. The hosts slumped to 8/6 and managed 13/6 in six overs, getting the forgettable record.

Bowling brilliance RCB bowlers put on a stellar show The RCB seamers put on a stellar show against DC, leaving them reeling. Bhuvneshwar struck early by dismissing Sahil Parakh on the match's first ball. Hazlewood joined the attack, striking twice in his first two balls to get rid of KL Rahul and Sameer Rizvi. Tristan Stubbs survived the hat-trick ball before being removed by Bhuvneshwar. DC skipper Axar Patel also fell in the same over.

Information DC six down within 10 runs Hazlewood then continued his wrath by dismissing Nitish Rana, with DC in shambles (8/6). Notably, 5/7 is now the lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket in IPL history, according to Cricbuzz.

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