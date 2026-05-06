IPL 2026: Can Delhi Capitals still qualify for playoffs?

Delhi Capitals ' hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs have taken a major hit after their recent loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . The match, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, saw the hosts suffer an eight-wicket defeat. This was their fourth loss in five matches, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the tournament.

Team status Where DC stand in IPL 2026 DC started the season on a high note, winning their first two games. However, they lost five of their next six matches. Despite chasing down 226 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), DC managed only 155/7 against CSK. Notably, DC have won only one of their five home games so far. With six losses in 10 matches, they are currently seventh on the points table with eight points and a Net Run Rate of -0.949.

Qualification criteria DC face an uphill battle To qualify for the playoffs, teams usually need to secure at least 14 points (seven wins). However, the Capitals are lagging with a negative NRR. With four matches remaining, they need to win at least three of these games to reach the minimum cutoff of 14 points. Their remaining fixtures include tough matches against direct playoff competitors, which only add to their pressure.

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Team issues Batting woes could cost DC dearly DC's biggest problem is the lack of adaptability in their batting. Although KL Rahul has been in sublime form, the instability in their top and middle order has been marring them. Moreover, skipper Axar Patel has been in a downward spiral with the bat. He averages 5.5 with low scores of 0, 2, 1, 26*, 2, 0, and 2. While Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi have been bolstering DC, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is out of touch.

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