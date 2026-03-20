IPL 2026: These Rajasthan Royals players will have the spotlight

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season approaches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) are once again armed with a strong all-round line-up. The team has a good mix of power hitters and consistent run-scorers, capable of posting huge totals and chasing down tough targets. The team also has some prominent names in the bowling department. On this note, we look at five key players from RR who could make a significant impact this season.

#1 Hetmyer is the ace finisher West Indian dasher Shimron Hetmyer is set to play a key role in RR's batting line-up. He has been with the team for several seasons and is expected to ace the finisher's role once again. Hetmyer had an impressive T20 World Cup 2026, scoring 248 runs at a strike rate of 186.00 for his national team. Moreover, the southpaw averages 43.72 in T20s this year, while striking at a massive 185.71.

#2 Jaiswal will have a point to prove Yashasvi Jaiswal will view IPL 2026 as an opportunity to make a return to the T20I team. He has been providing RR with fiery starts in the last few seasons. His 559 runs last season came at an average of 43, and a strike rate of 159.71. Jaiswal will also have the onus to support his 14-year-old opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

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#3 Can Suryavanshi enjoy another dream season? Suryavanshi, who has been on a roll since the last few months, could take the tournament by storm. The left-handed batter made his debut for RR in IPL 2025. He ended up smashing 252 runs from 7 matches at a strike rate of 206.55. Last year, Suryavanshi made headlines after scoring a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.

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#4 Eyes will be on captain Parag Following Sanju Samson's ouster, Riyan Parag has been named the new captain of the Rajasthan Royals. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, Parag has been a part of RR for all seven seasons. He has particularly been brilliant in the last couple of seasons, acing the number-four batter's role. His 393 runs in IPL 2025 came at a strike rate of 166.52. Parag can also contribute with his handy leg-spin bowling.