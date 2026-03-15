IPL 2026: What can be Delhi Capitals' best XI?

DC have plenty of potential openers in KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Ben Duckett, Pathum Nissanka, and Karun Nair. They might back Duckett's firepower to complement a dynamic Rahul. Nitish Rana or Karun Nair can be their No. 3 batters, depending upon the combination. While Tristan Stubbs and Axar Patel will bolster the middle order, the finishers will likely be David Miller and Ashutosh Sharma.

Others

All-rounders and bowlers

Barring Axar, the Capitals don't have a known all-rounder this time. They backed spin-bowling all-rounder Vipraj Nigam last year and are expected to do so in the impending season too. Ashutosh Sharma can also give some overs of spin. Coming to specialist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav leads the pack. If DC replace opener Duckett with an Indian, they can play both pacers Mitchell Starc and Lungi Ngidi in the XI. Otherwise, either Mukesh Sharma or T Natarajan can partner with Starc.