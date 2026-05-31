IPL 2026 final: Washington Sundar slams half-century against RCB 

A rescuing half-century from Washington Sundar powered Gujarat Titans to 155/8 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. GT, who were invited to bat, lost their openers in the Powerplay. They were 55/3 when Sundar came in. Although GT slumped to 99/5, Sundar's presence kept the scoreboard ticking. He eventually smashed an unbeaten 50 (39).

Knock Sundar slams unbeaten 50 Rescuing the Titans, Sundar added brief stands with Jos Buttler, Arshad Khan, and Rahul Tewatia. His 27-run partnership with Jason Holder took GT from 115/6 to 140. Ensuring his presence till the end, Sundar smashed an unbeaten 50 off 37 balls. His knock had 5 fours. Notably, the all-rounder was the only GT batter to score more than 20 runs in the final.

Record Three fifties from No. 4 or lower for GT According to Cricbuzz, Sundar now has three half-centuries from No. 4 or lower for GT in the IPL. These are the joint-most fifties at this position for the franchise, with Hardik Pandya and David Miller. Overall, this was Sundar's third half-century in the league. Notably, each of those came in the 2026 IPL season. Sundar concluded the season with 377 runs.

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