Will rain play spoilsport in IPL 2026 final? 

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is all set to host the IPL 2026 final today, but the local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Gujarat. The warning comes as high winds and possible thunderstorms are expected in the region. This could lead to rain interruptions during today's match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

Weather shift Ahmedabad's weather conditions Ahmedabad has been under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 43.1°C on Saturday. However, the weather is expected to change drastically by June 1, when rainfall is predicted in and around Ahmedabad. This sudden shift from scorching heat to possible rain could impact the IPL final today.

Reserve day Reserve day provision in IPL final The IPL has a provision for a reserve day in case of weather or other interruptions on the scheduled date of the final. However, this time, Monday is likely to be wetter according to predictions. In 2023, a similar situation forced the GT vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) final to be pushed to a reserve day due to thunderstorms and flooding in parts of Ahmedabad.

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