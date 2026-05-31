Will rain play spoilsport in IPL 2026 final?
What's the story
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is all set to host the IPL 2026 final today, but the local meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for parts of Gujarat. The warning comes as high winds and possible thunderstorms are expected in the region. This could lead to rain interruptions during today's match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
Weather shift
Ahmedabad's weather conditions
Ahmedabad has been under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 43.1°C on Saturday. However, the weather is expected to change drastically by June 1, when rainfall is predicted in and around Ahmedabad. This sudden shift from scorching heat to possible rain could impact the IPL final today.
Reserve day
Reserve day provision in IPL final
The IPL has a provision for a reserve day in case of weather or other interruptions on the scheduled date of the final. However, this time, Monday is likely to be wetter according to predictions. In 2023, a similar situation forced the GT vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) final to be pushed to a reserve day due to thunderstorms and flooding in parts of Ahmedabad.
Travel disruption
GT's return home delayed by rain and thunderstorms
Rain and thunderstorms also delayed GT's return home after their win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 on Friday. The team reached Ahmedabad around 11:00pm on Saturday night as inclement weather in north-western India forced temporary closure of runways in Chandigarh, their departure point, delaying or diverting several flights.