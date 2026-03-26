IPL 2026: BCCI announces second phase schedule for upcoming season
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced most of the schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, with only the venues of the playoffs left out. The league stage will run until May 24, with a total of 70 matches to be played. The season will kick off on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Venue details
Raipur and Dharamsala return to the calendar
The IPL 2026 will be played across 12 venues in India. These include Raipur, which has been chosen as a second home base by RCB. They will play against Mumbai Indians on May 10 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium. Dharamsala also returns to the calendar after last year's Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game was halted due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
Schedule highlights
Three double-headers in initial plan
The IPL 2026 schedule includes three double-headers in the initial plan, with eight more added later. The playoffs' dates and venues are yet to be announced, but ESPNcricinfo reports that the final will be held on May 31. This year's tournament promises to be an exciting event for cricket fans across India and beyond.