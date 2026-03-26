IPL 2026: BCCI announces second phase schedule for upcoming season

Venue details

Raipur and Dharamsala return to the calendar

The IPL 2026 will be played across 12 venues in India. These include Raipur, which has been chosen as a second home base by RCB. They will play against Mumbai Indians on May 10 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh stadium. Dharamsala also returns to the calendar after last year's Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings game was halted due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.