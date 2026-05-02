These player match-ups can headline GT-PBKS IPL 2026 clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The clash is scheduled for May 3 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Currently, GT sit fifth on the points table with five wins from nine matches. Meanwhile, PBKS are comfortably at the top of the table with six wins from eight matches. Here we look at a few player battles that can be witnessed in the upcoming game.

#1 Shubman Gill vs Arshdeep Singh GT skipper Shubman Gill has been in fine touch this season as his 373 runs have come at a strike rate of 155.41. In the upcoming game, he will be up against ace PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh in the powerplay overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill has a strike rate of 128.07 against the left-arm pacer in the IPL. Arshdeep has trapped him just once across 10 outings.

#2 Priyansh Arya vs Kagiso Rabada Such has been the dominance of PBKS opener Priyansh Arya this season that his strike rate of 250.44 is the best among batters with at least 100 runs in IPL 2026. His face-off with Kagiso Rabada would be enticing, as the latter has been sensational with the new ball lately. Notably, Rabada trapped Arya for seven when GT and PBKS met earlier this season.

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