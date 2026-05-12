IPL 2026: GT go atop standings with win over SRH

Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 56 of IPL 2026 at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12. The Titans successfully defended 168 by bowling SRH out for 86. Kagiso Rabada 's fiery spell rocked the Orange Army on a seam-friendly track. Earlier, half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar led GT's recovery. GT have now reached the summit of the IPL 2026 standings.

Start Siraj, Rabada decimate SRH Mohammed Siraj started GT's defense with an unplayable first over. He dismissed Travis Head for a four-ball duck. And Rabada trapped Abhishek Sharma despite conceding a six off him on the first ball. The GT seamer then removed Ishan Kishan and Smaran Ravichandran in successive overs, bringing SRH down to 32/4. Rabada completed his four-over quota in one go, taking 3/28.

Milestone Exploits in Powerplay Rabada has raced to 21 wickets from 12 games at 20.04 in IPL 2026. Notably, 16 of his wickets have come in the Powerplay. His economy rate in this phase is 9.03. As of now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only other bowler with over 10 wickets in this regard (12). Rabada's bowling strike rate this season reads 13.14.

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Information Prasidh, Holder enter party Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora added 24 runs to keep SRH in the hunt, but the two departed within four balls. Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder did the respective damage. Holder then dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivang Kumar to give the final blow.

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Start Patchy start from GT Previously, GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were watchful at the outset after SRH elected to field. In the third over, Praful Hinge trapped the GT skipper with a soft dismissal. As the Titans played cautiously, Hinge outfoxed Buttler before the Powerplay ended. With Sudharsan farming the strike, GT were struggling at 34/2 in six overs. A clutch knock from Nishant Sindhu followed.

Recovery Sudharsan, Sundar add 60 runs Sindhu's attempt to counter-attack was cut short by Pat Cummins in the 10th over. Sundar then joined Sudharsan. The duo led GT's recovery by adding 60 runs off 41 balls. Sakib Hussain eventually dismissed Sudharsan, who slammed 5 fours and 2 sixes. The former also dismissed Sundar in the final over. Sundar scored 7 fours and a six, taking GT to 168/5.

Form Another 50-plus score from Sudharsan Sudharsan has been in sublime form this season. This was his third successive 50-plus score. According to Cricbuzz, this was the second instance of Sudharsan recording three consecutive 50-plus scores in the IPL. Sudharsan's last six scores in the league read 100, 87, 6, 57, 55, and 61. He has raced past 500 runs in the ongoing season.

Milestone Sudharsan crosses 500 runs Sudharsan has now scored 500-plus runs each in his last three IPL seasons (2024-26). According to Cricbuzz, Sudharsan and Chris Gayle are the only two players to do this at a 140-plus strike rate in each of those seasons. In 12 games this season, the GT opener has tallied 501 runs at a strike rate of 155.10. His tally includes 6 fifty-plus scores.

Numbers Numbers of Sudharsan, Sundar Sudharsan, who has been GT's mainstay opener, now has 17 half-centuries in the league. Across 52 matches, he has raced to 2,294 runs at a 47-plus average and a strike rate of 147.80. He also owns three tons. And Sundar completed his second half-century in the IPL. He now has 807 runs at 20.17. Overall, it was his fifth half-century in T20 cricket.