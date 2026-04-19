IPL 2026: These player battles can headline GT-MI clash 

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The clash is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20. GT enter this match with confidence after winning three straight games following two initial losses. Meanwhile, MI have lost four on the bounce after sealing their tournament opener. Here we look at the anticipated player battles.

#1 Shubman Gill vs Trent Boult Eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who made fifties in each of his last three outings. As he opens the proceedings with the bat, his face-off with Trent Boult seems all but certain. As per ESPNcricinfo, the batter averages 37.5 against Boult in T20 cricket, falling to him twice across 13 clashes. Gill, however, has struggled to score big against Boult, as he has a strike rate of just 105.63 in this battle.

#2 Jos Buttler vs Jasprit Bumrah Jos Buttler is another GT star who can give a hard time to MI bowlers. However, Jasprit Bumrah should back himself to contain the Englishman. Though Bumrah has dismissed Buttler just twice across 10 meetings in the IPL, the former has conceded just 69 runs off 73 balls in this battle (SR: 94.52). However, Bumrah went wicketless in each of his five outings this season.

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