IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya trains alone ahead of PBKS fixture
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya remains in doubt for the team's upcoming IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings. As per several reports, the skipper hasn't traveled to Dharamsala with the MI contingent. He continues his rehabilitation and recently shared videos of it on Instagram. In the two stories, he was seen batting alone against throwdown specialists and net bowlers.
Injury update
Controversy over Pandya's absence
Pandya has missed the last two matches due to a back spasm. He was present with the squad for Mumbai's recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but wasn't given medical clearance by team doctors. Despite being on the verge of returning to action, his absence from Thursday's game has sparked controversy. However, there is still a possibility that Pandya could join his teammates later tonight or on matchday itself.
Team status
Other developments from MI camp
Along with Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav also missed the trip to Dharamsala after becoming a father. Suryakumar, who has led MI in Pandya's absence, is likely to join the team later. Meanwhile, MI have already been eliminated from the playoff race after suffering eight defeats in 11 games. Earlier, Pandya had suggested that an overhaul may be needed to turn things around, but Mumbai refrained from dropping their senior players.
Season review
MI's disappointing campaign in IPL 2026
This season has been disappointing for the five-time champions, who were among the first sides to be knocked out. Pandya's own performances have also come under scrutiny, with him scoring 146 runs and taking four wickets so far. After their narrow two-wicket loss to RCB ended MI's IPL 2026 playoff hopes, coach Mahela Jayawardene said they were "not good enough" this season.