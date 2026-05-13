IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya trains alone ahead of PBKS fixture 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya remains in doubt for the team's upcoming IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings. As per several reports, the skipper hasn't traveled to Dharamsala with the MI contingent. He continues his rehabilitation and recently shared videos of it on Instagram. In the two stories, he was seen batting alone against throwdown specialists and net bowlers.

Injury update Controversy over Pandya's absence Pandya has missed the last two matches due to a back spasm. He was present with the squad for Mumbai's recent clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru but wasn't given medical clearance by team doctors. Despite being on the verge of returning to action, his absence from Thursday's game has sparked controversy. However, there is still a possibility that Pandya could join his teammates later tonight or on matchday itself.

Team status Other developments from MI camp Along with Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav also missed the trip to Dharamsala after becoming a father. Suryakumar, who has led MI in Pandya's absence, is likely to join the team later. Meanwhile, MI have already been eliminated from the playoff race after suffering eight defeats in 11 games. Earlier, Pandya had suggested that an overhaul may be needed to turn things around, but Mumbai refrained from dropping their senior players.

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