IPL 2026: Here's why GT can get better of KKR
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to keep their 2026 Indian Premier League playoff hopes alive when they host Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on May 16. The match is crucial for KKR, who own just nine points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, GT are in top shape, looking to secure a top-two finish after winning five consecutive matches. With 16 points from 12 games, they are currently second in the table. Here we look at why GT can dominate KKR.
Team struggles
KKR have struggled for form this season
Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, KKR have had a disappointing IPL 2026 season. The team took until their seventh match to secure their first win and has struggled with team selections and batting-order issues throughout the campaign. Injuries and absences, especially Varun Chakravarthy's fitness concerns, have disrupted KKR's bowling balance despite strong performances from Sunil Narine and Rinku Singh. Meanwhile, fast bowling is another major area where KKR have struggled big time.
Team performance
GT have been on a 5-match winning streak
Unlike KKR, GT have been one of the most complete teams this season. Their five-match winning streak is largely due to a bowling attack that has clicked at the right time. While Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have formed a solid new-ball pair, Prasidh Krishna and Jason Holder have been instrumental in the middle overs. The team's batting unit, led by Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, has also been consistent throughout the season. Even their middle-order woes seem to have been sorted now.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
KKR (Probable XII): Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik. GT (Probable XII): Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.