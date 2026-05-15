GT are looking to secure a top-two finish (Image Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why GT can get better of KKR

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:11 pm May 15, 202605:11 pm

What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to keep their 2026 Indian Premier League playoff hopes alive when they host Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on May 16. The match is crucial for KKR, who own just nine points from 11 matches. Meanwhile, GT are in top shape, looking to secure a top-two finish after winning five consecutive matches. With 16 points from 12 games, they are currently second in the table. Here we look at why GT can dominate KKR.