PBKS have been in stellar form this season (Image source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate LSG

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:18 pm Apr 18, 202603:18 pm

What's the story

The Punjab Kings will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Sunday. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. PBKS have been in stellar form, winning four out of their first five matches. LSG, on the other hand, have had a mixed start with two wins from five games. Here we look at why PBKS are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.