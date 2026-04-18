IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate LSG
What's the story
The Punjab Kings will take on the Lucknow Super Giants in Match 29 of the 2026 Indian Premier League on Sunday. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. PBKS have been in stellar form, winning four out of their first five matches. LSG, on the other hand, have had a mixed start with two wins from five games. Here we look at why PBKS are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
PBKS
PBKS have been on a roll
PBKS are arguably the most balanced team in the season. Shreyas Iyer has led the proceedings with the bat while each of their top-three batters - Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Cooper Connolly - have also been among the runs. PBKS already have potent pacers to ace the powerplay in Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, and Marco Jansen. Add the craft of Yuzvendra Chahal, and their bowling attack looks threatening.
LSG
LSG must solve some issues
Although Mukul Choudhary and Ayush Badoni have shown their finishing prowess, LSG's batting doesn't run deep. Moreover, the form of Nicholas Pooran and Rishabh Pant would put LSG under more pressure. As pace bowling has been their strength so far, the trio of Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, and Mohammed Shami will be required to challenge PBKS's daunting batting line-up. Their openers, Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, must fire as well.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
PBKS (Probable XII): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal. LSG (Probable XII): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke/Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, George Linde, Mohammed Shami.