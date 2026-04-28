IPL 2026: Here's why PBKS can dominate RR in Mullanpur

Pitch report

PBKS thrive in high-scoring games

The pitch in Mullanpur is known for high-scoring games with a quick outfield, making it an ideal venue for this clash of titans. Notably, PBKS chased down 265 in their last outing against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, RR were not able to defend 228 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last assignment. Going by this pattern, the Royals bowlers are expected to have another tough day at the office.