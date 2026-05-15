IPL 2026: 3 reasons why Punjab Kings have faltered lately

Punjab Kings (PBKS) started their IPL 2026 campaign on a high note, winning six of their first seven matches (NR: 1). However, the team has since suffered five defeats on the bounce and is currently placed fourth in the points table. Despite their strong start, PBKS now rely on other results to seal a playoff berth. Here we look at three reasons why they have faltered in recent games.

#3 Bowling has been a major concern Under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS have struggled with their death bowling lately. In their latest outing, against Mumbai Indians, they could not defend 50 runs in the final three overs. In fact, three of their last five defeats have come while defending 200-plus runs. PBKS's misery in the bowling department is stunning, as they boast two quality left-arm pacers—Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen. Moreover, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

#2 Dropped catches have hurt the team Dropped catches have also contributed to PBKS's downfall in IPL 2026. Shashank Singh has been at the center of most of these blunders. In a match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chandigarh, they dropped nearly four catches within no time. Notably, Shashank dropped KL Rahul during a match against Delhi Capitals, who went on to score an unbeaten 152 runs.

Advertisement