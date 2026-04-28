MI are struggling at the moment (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

IPL 2026: Here's why SRH can dominate MI at Wankhede

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:10 pm Apr 28, 202604:10 pm

What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and is set to start at 7:30pm IST. MI are currently reeling with two wins from seven matches. Meanwhile, SRH have recorded five wins from eight matches. Here we look at why SRH are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.