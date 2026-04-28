IPL 2026: Here's why SRH can dominate MI at Wankhede
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and is set to start at 7:30pm IST. MI are currently reeling with two wins from seven matches. Meanwhile, SRH have recorded five wins from eight matches. Here we look at why SRH are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Pitch report
SRH batters will enjoy operating at Wankhede
Wankhede Stadium is known for its batting-friendly conditions, with small boundaries and a true pitch that favors stroke play. The conditions are ideal for SRH's fiery batting line-up. Notably, three of the team's top-four batters, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen have tallied over 300 runs this season. Moreover, MI's bowling attack has also looked ordinary this season, with Jasprit Bumrah struggling to take wickets. Their bowlers have even struggled to contain runs.
Struggles
What about the MI batters?
With Rohit Sharma being out of action for a while, MI's batting line-up has also struggled. The middle-order trio of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma has struggled to make significant contributions. Though Varma has a century under his belt this year, consistency has been an issue. Moreover, Pat Cummins's return has strengthened SRH's bowling attack. The likes of Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga have also been sensational in death overs.
Team lineup
Probable XIIs of the 2 teams
MI (Predicted playing XII): Quinton de Kock (wk), Danish Malewar, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Krish Bhagat, AM Ghazanfar, Ashwani Kumar. SRH (Predicted playing XII): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga.