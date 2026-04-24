IPL 2026: Here's why SRH can dominate RR in Jaipur 

Team dynamics

SRH in top form

After struggling in several departments in the first few games of the season, SRH are back to winning ways. While Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have been their best batters, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also fired. Bowling was their Achilles heel in the first half of the season, but the improvement in this department has been drastic. Owing to the same, SRH must back themselves to record their fourth win on the bounce.