IPL 2026: Here's why SRH can dominate RR in Jaipur
What's the story
The 36th match of the IPL 2026 season will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their home ground in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST on Saturday, April 25. Both teams have played seven games apiece, with RR recording five wins. SRH, who are on a three-match winning streak, have four victories under their belt. Here we look at why SRH are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Team dynamics
SRH in top form
After struggling in several departments in the first few games of the season, SRH are back to winning ways. While Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen have been their best batters, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also fired. Bowling was their Achilles heel in the first half of the season, but the improvement in this department has been drastic. Owing to the same, SRH must back themselves to record their fourth win on the bounce.
Concerns
Middle order a concern for RR
Though RR have been powered by their top-three batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and Dhruv Jurel, middle order remains a massive concern for them. Skipper Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer must make their bat talk sooner or later. Meanwhile, their bowling attack is a major asset with Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger providing raw pace, complemented by Ravi Bishnoi's craft. However, SRH's destructive batting line-up can torment the best of bowling attacks.
Line-ups
Here are the probable XIIs
RR Probable XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma. SRH Probable XII: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka.