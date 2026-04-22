Should Ishan Kishan continue leading SRH with Pat Cummins's presence?

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has praised Ishan Kishan 's leadership, suggesting he should continue to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL 2026 season. This is despite the potential return of regular captain Pat Cummins . Bangar emphasized Kishan's tactical understanding and decision-making on the field, especially when using bowlers during the match. Under Kishan, SRH have won four of their seven games this season.

Injury recovery Cummins is back from injury Cummins, the regular SRH skipper, is yet to play for SRH this season. He returned to Australia this month for follow-up assessments on a lumbar stress injury. ESPNcricinfo reported that as per the scans conducted in Sydney, his injury has healed. The Australian Test captain recently hinted that he would be returning to India soon to rejoin the squad.

Leadership skills Bangar lauds Kishan's leadership In Cummins's absence, Indian batter Kishan has been leading the Orange Army in IPL 2026. He has also been among the runs. Bangar praised Kishan for his strategic approach and calm demeanor on the field. He said, "Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters."

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Leadership continuity Should Kishan lead even after Cummins returns? Bangar suggested that Kishan should continue to lead even when Cummins returns to full fitness. He said, "The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan Kishan should continue captaining SRH." He further emphasized the importance of having an Indian captain for consistency and questioned Cummins's fitness throughout IPL 2026 due to his ongoing niggles.

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