IPL 2026: Jofra Archer's all-round exploits take RR to playoffs

Jofra Archer 's all-round exploits propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the IPL 2026 playoffs. He played an imperative cameo and took three wickets, helping RR beat Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. RR recovered from 139/6 to reach 205/8. His ferocious spell later broke the MI top order. The English samer's decisive middle-order spell later broke the 48-run stand between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Performance Archer gives RR a solid finish Despite a positive start, RR were down to 139/6 in the 16th over. However, Archer smashed a timely 32 (15) to power the Royals past 170. His knock had a boundary and 3 sixes. And Ravindra Jadeja, who came in at No. 9, slammed an 11-ball 19*. Nandre Burger's 3-ball 10 eventually propelled RR to 205/8.

Spell Archer's match-winning spell Archer removed Rohit Sharma in the first over before dismissing Naman Dhir in his next. MI slumped to 38/4 before Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya rescued them. At 149/5 in the 15th over, MI were eyeing a victory. However, Archer dismissed Hardik to turn the tide. His 16th over, which produced just three runs, was game-changing.

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