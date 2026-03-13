IPL 2026: Josh Hazlewood still awaiting medical clearance for participation

Australia's star pacer Josh Hazlewood is still under physio care for his hamstring and Achilles tendon injuries. The 35-year-old was initially expected to recover in time for the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India. However, as per Hindustan Times, sources have confirmed that Hazlewood is still awaiting clearance from the medical team for his participation in IPL 2026 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Previous season Hazlewood's stellar performance in previous season In the previous season of IPL, Hazlewood was RCB's star performer with 22 wickets in 12 matches. His stellar bowling spells were instrumental in leading the Rajat Patidar-led franchise to its maiden title victory, ending Virat Kohli's long wait of 18 years. However, his right hamstring injury while playing for New South Wales in November had ruled him out of the first Ashes Test and subsequently led to his exclusion from the entire Ashes series and T20 World Cup due to a fresh Achilles injury.

Report What did the source say? "He is still under the physio care, and his participation in the IPL depends on whether he gets the clearance or not. There's still plenty of time, but it's a wait-and-watch situation for now," a source privy to developments confirmed to Hindustan Times. Hazlewood has been phonomenal in the tourney, having claimed 57 wickets from 39 IPL matches at 20.98 (ER: 8.27).

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