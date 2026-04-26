Kagiso Rabada claims his third three-fer in IPL 2026: Details 

Gujarat Titans pacer Kagiso Rabada gave his team a brilliant start in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) affair against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday﻿. He dismissed CSK's Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel early in the innings to dent the home team. The South African went on to claim his third three-fer of the season as CSK were restricted to 158/7 batting first.

Early breakthroughs Rabada struck twice in one over The fourth over of the game saw Rabada dismiss Samson for 11, before claiming Patel's (4) wicket in the same over. This was a major blow for CSK as Samson has been one of their top performers this season. Rabada's brilliance with the new ball reduced the home team to 37/4. However, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 74 powered CSK to a respectable total. Meanwhile, Rabada trapped Kartik Sharma (15) in his final over, the 18th.

Information Most powerplay wickets in IPL 2026 Rabada, who finished his spell with 3/25 from four overs, claimed his third three-fer of the season. His IPL 2026 tally now reads 13 wickets from eight games at 22.61 (ER: 9.48). As per Cricbuzz, Rabada has tallied the most powerplay wickets in the season (9).

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