IPL 2026: Here's why KKR can ace the DC challenge 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. The clash will mark the end of the league stage. Both teams are still mathematically alive in the race for the last available play-off berth, but their qualification scenarios are complex. Here we look at why KKR can win the upcoming affair.

Qualification scenario KKR's complex qualification scenario KKR can still make it to the playoffs if they beat DC and Rajasthan Royals lose to Mumbai Indians earlier on Sunday. Even if MI beat RR, KKR must overtake Punjab Kings's net run rate if the latter win their final league game. On the other hand, DC need both RR and PBKS to lose their final league. They then need to go past RR's NRR to make a place in the top four.

Team updates Injury concerns for KKR KKR's campaign was marred by injuries and unavailability in their bowling unit. However, they have staged a remarkable recovery, winning six of their last seven games to stay in contention. Against DC, the hosts will be without their leading run-scorer this season—Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, Finn Allen and Rinku Singh have been the other in-form batters for KKR. Spin twins Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy can be effective in Kolkata.

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Team dynamics DC banking on Rahul amid bowling issues DC's batting has depended heavily on KL Rahul, who has scored 533 runs this season. The rest of the batting order has struggled to put up collective performances. However, the team's Indian pace attack has struggled while skipper Axar Patel and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav have failed to make an impact. As KKR will also have the home advantage, DC must unleash their A-game to pose a challenge.

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Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs KKR's predicted XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey. DC's predicted XII: KL Rahul(wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel(c), Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar.