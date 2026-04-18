IPL 2026: Can struggling KKR open account versus high-flying RR? 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be up against the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 28th match of IPL 2026. The game is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 19. While the Royals are looking to get back to winning ways after their first loss of the season, KKR will be desperate for their first win of this year's tournament. Here is the match preview.

Team performance KKR have struggled big time KKR, a three-time IPL champion, have had a disappointing run this season. They have lost six out of the seven matches they have played so far, with one match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) being washed out. The team has been plagued by problems in almost every department except spin-bowling. The pace unit, in particular, has let them down this season. Most of their batters have also struggled to find form.

Team status RR lost to SRH in their last match The Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026 at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad. This loss, however, came after four back-to-back wins. Aggressive openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been in explosive form, leaving the middle order largely untested. Their pacers Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have also performed exceptionally well with the new ball, while spinner Ravi Bishnoi has done a good job in the middle overs.

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Game specifics Pitch report and streaming details The KKR vs RR match will be played on Sunday, April 19, at 3:30pm IST. The game will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar. Meanwhile, the Eden Gardens is expected to provide a balanced pitch with equal assistance for batters and bowlers. However, as this is an evening match, dew conditions may make the surface wet later in the game. The toss-winning skipper is hence expected to elect bowling.

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Information Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have RR have been involved in 30 concluded IPL matches to date. While the Kolkata-based team leads the head-to-head record with 16 wins, RR have clinched the remaining 14 affairs, including two in the Super Over. At home, KKR have seven wins and four defeats against the Royals.

Line-ups Here are the probable XIIs KKR (Probable XII): Tim Seifert (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakravarthy. RR (Probable XII): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Brijesh Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.