Sunil Narine records his 18th IPL duck, equals these players

Narine had opened for KKR in their previous game against Chennai Super Kings. He scored a 17-ball 24. Against GT, he batted deep at number 9. After 4 dot balls, he tried to reach for a big shot and ended up being caught.

Ducks

Narine is only behind Maxwell in terms of IPL ducks

As per ESPNcricinfo, Narine recorded his 18th duck in IPL from 194 games (125 innings). He equaled the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma for the joint 2nd-most IPL ducks (18 each). Only Glenn Maxwell has more IPL ducks (19). Overall, Narine recorded his 53rd duck in T20s from 588 matches (379 innings). He leads the show for the most number of ducks.