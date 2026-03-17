IPL 2026: What can be Lucknow Super Giants' best XI?

Four years after being introduced, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) continue the quest for their maiden Indian Premier League title. After a disappointing run in IPL 2025, where they finished seventh with six wins and eight losses, the Rishabh Pant -led side will be determined to turn things around. Despite having a star-studded line-up, injuries could hurt the Super Giants. What can be their best XI?

Roster A look at their squad Players retained: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, and Akash Singh. Players bought: Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Josh Inglis, and Akshat Raghuwanshi. LSG earlier traded in speedster Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar.

Batting Strong top order The LSG's top order, featuring openers Markram and Marsh, looks strong. They further have the firepower of Pooran and Pant in the batting line-up. Josh Inglis, who would have been a certain starter, will miss the majority of matches due to his wedding in April. Badoni, Abdul Samad, Hasaranga, and Shahbaz Ahmed are likely to look after LSG's middle order.

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Others Lack of all-rounders; injury-prone bowlers LSG don't have a reliable and proven finisher, though Samad has done the job in the past. And Hasaranga hasn't been consistent with the bat. Barring Marsh and Shahbaz, the Super Giants lack a proper all-rounder. Their pace attack looks lethal with Shami, Mayank, and Nortje. But all of them are injury-prone. They could also try Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

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