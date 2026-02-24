IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo: Check out

Ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have unveiled a new logo. The design features three key elements: Garuda, the Crown, and the Elephant. The franchise also changed their color scheme from blue to red for a fresh identity. Shashwat Goenka, owner of LSG and vice-chairman of RPSG Group, expressed his emotional connection with the new logo in an official statement.

Logo significance Goenka's thoughts on the new logo Goenka said, "This new logo is deeply emotional for us. The people of Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh welcomed the Super Giants into their hearts from day one." He added that the symbol is a tribute to that love and belief. "Garuda reflects our dreams to rise higher. The Crown reflects the pride you place on us every time we take the field," he explained further.

Logo representation 'This change is a promise to our fans' Goenka also spoke about the Elephant in their new logo, saying it represents "strength and loyalty that defines this region." He emphasized that this change is not just an identity shift but a promise to honor the city, respect roots, and compete with heart. "Every run, every wicket, every moment will carry the emotion of our fans," he added.

Advertisement

Design details Key elements of the new logo The franchise's official statement on the new logo said, "Not just a new design. Not just a new look. But a symbol that carries the spirit of this city, this state, and every fan who has stood by the team from day one." It further explained that Garuda represents courage, while the Crown stands for pride and responsibility. The Elephant at the heart of their logo symbolizes strength, wisdom, patience, and unity.

Advertisement