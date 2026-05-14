IPL 2026, LSG vs CSK: Key player matchups

Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2026 on May 15. The match, starting 7:30pm IST, is scheduled at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Last week, CSK chased down 204 against LSG in the reverse fixture in Chennai. LSG, who have already been eliminated, will now look to spoil fifth-placed CSK's party. These player battles will headline the clash.

#1 Nicholas Pooran vs Noor Ahmad In the previous fixture between the two sides, CSK spinner Noor Ahmad stopped Nicholas Pooran from going big. The latter fell for a 3-ball 1 in the seventh over. This battle will take center stage in the impending encounter as well. According to ESPNcricinfo, the wrist-spinner has dismissed Pooran four times across 10 T20 innings. The latter's strike rate here is just 67.34.

#2 Shivam Dube vs Mohammed Shami Shivam Dube hasn't played a big knock this season, but one can't discount his propensity to single-handedly turn the tide. To stop this, LSG might turn to the experienced Mohammed Shami, who has dismissed Dube once in five T20 innings. The battle could be exciting as the CSK dasher also has a strike rate of 160 against Shami.

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