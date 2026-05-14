IPL 2026: Can 10th-placed LSG spoil CSK's party at home?

Lucknow Super Giants will host Chennai Super Kings in Match 59 of IPL 2026 on May 15. The match, starting 7:30pm IST, is scheduled at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. Last week, CSK chased down 204 against LSG in the reverse fixture in Chennai. LSG, who have already been eliminated, will now look to spoil fifth-placed CSK's party. The Yellow Army can still reach 18 points and make the playoffs.

Match preview Pitch report and conditions Unlike the other pitches in India, the one in Lucknow has been bowler-friendly, with scores generally falling in the 140-160 range. With relatively bigger boundary dimensions, spinners will come into play. The wicket's sluggish nature will make run-scoring difficult. According to AccuWeather, it will be a clear evening in Lucknow with the temperature around 30 degrees Celsius.

Team dynamics LSG aim to bounce back against CSK CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, is currently fifth in the standings. With six wins from 11 matches, they are in contention to make the playoffs. However, in a major blow, all-rounder Jamie Overton has returned home due to an injury. While CSK could turn to Matthew Short, MS Dhoni hasn't traveled to Lucknow. Meanwhile, LSG's hopes of making it to the playoffs have been dashed. They will still eye a stronger performance for pride.

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Lineups A look at Probable XIIs LSG (Probable XII): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicket-keeper), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav, and Avesh Khan. CSK (Probable XII): Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Matthew Short, Prashant Veer, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, and Mukesh Choudhary.

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Information Head-to-head record LSG and CSK have clashed in seven matches so far, as per ESPNcricinfo. The head-to-head record is tied at 3-3. One match was abandoned. As of now, nothing separates the two teams at Ekana Stadium (1-1).

Milestones Key milestones on offer LSG batter Aiden Markram is 11 short of completing 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. He is also closing in on 50 T20 wickets (49*). Mitchell Marsh is set to complete 100 sixes in the IPL (99*). Skipper Rishabh Pant requires six more to reach 350 sixes in T20s. Pant also eyes 150 catches in the format (145*).