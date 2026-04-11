IPL 2026: GT take on LSG at Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans in Match No. 19 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. While LSG have two wins and a defeat under their belt, GT have won one and lost two. Here we look at the preview of the upcoming match.

Team updates LSG aim for 3rd successive win; GT look to bounce In their last match, LSG was saved by Mukul Choudhary's stellar innings of 54* off 27 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have struggled in IPL 2026 but their recent victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium could be just what they needed to turn things around. It remains to be seen how Shubman Gill-led GT performs in this upcoming clash in Lucknow.

Match details Pitch report and other details The pitch at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is known for providing equal support to both batsmen and bowlers. However, batting gets tougher as the match progresses due to the black soil nature of the wickets. Owing to the same, spinners can get plenty of assistance in the middle overs. Meanwhile, the match, which will begin at 3:30pm IST, will be broadcast on JioStar Network Channels and live-streamed on JioHotstar (App & Website).

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Information What is the head-to-head record? Coming to the head-to-head record, GT have four wins and three defeats against the Super Giants. However, each of GT's victories came in the first four matches between these two teams. The last three games have gone in LSG's favor. At home, the Lucknow-based team has defeated the Titans twice across three meetings.

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Team line-ups Probable XIIs of both teams GT Probable XII: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna. LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk & c), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.