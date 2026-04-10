IPL 2026: LSG's Mukul Choudhary equals records of Bravo, Pollard 

In a thrilling encounter at Eden Gardens, Mukul Choudhary led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a stunning three-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) . Choudhary played an unbeaten knock of 54 off just 27 balls, single-handedly turning the tide for LSG in their chase of a target of 182. The win also marked LSG's second successful last-ball chase in IPL history.

Milestone Second player with this feat Mukul's innings was historic as he became only the second player to score 50 or more runs in death overs (17-20) during a successful IPL run chase. He achieved this feat by scoring 52 runs off just 21 balls in the death overs of the match. As per Cricbuzz, the first to do so was Kieron Pollard, who had scored 57 runs off 17 balls during a successful run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad back in IPL 2013.

Feat Mukul equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for most sixes Mukul also equaled Dwayne Bravo's record for hitting the most sixes while batting at number seven or lower in a successful IPL run chase. He hit seven sixes during his innings, matching Bravo's tally from the first match of IPL 2018 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The match was played while Bravo was representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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Partnership Highest-ever partnership in this regard During the match, LSG were chasing a target of 182 runs and found themselves at 128 runs for the loss of seven wickets after 16 overs. However, Mukul and Avesh Khan put up an unbeaten partnership of 54 runs for the eighth wicket. This is now the highest-ever partnership for the eighth wicket or lower in a successful IPL run chase. Notably, Avesh played just three balls in this partnership, scoring a solitary run.

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