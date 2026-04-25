IPL 2026, LSG vs KKR: Dissecting the key player battles

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set for an exciting clash as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 38. The match will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday evening. Both teams are currently struggling at the bottom of the points table, with LSG having two wins and KKR just one from seven games each. Here we look at the anticipated player battles that can headline the upcoming game.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane vs Mohammed Shami Eyes will be on KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who has not been at his best with the bat. As he opens the innings, his face-off with Mohammed Shami is on the cards. Over the years, Rahane has faced Shami across nine T20 innings, scoring 99 runs without getting out even once, as per ESPNcricinfo. The batter has a healthy strike rate of 167.79 in this regard. However, Shami has been lethal with the new ball this season.

#2 Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Narine Another captain who has been under the scanner is LSG's Rishabh Pant. The wicket-keeper batter, who has been operating at number three, averages a paltry 24.50 in IPL 2026. As Pant has struggled against mystery spinner Sunil Narine in the past, Rahane can introduce the latter against his opposite number. Though Pant has fallen to Narine just once across 14 T20 meetings, he has a poor strike rate of 109.45 in this battle.

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